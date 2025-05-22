Delhi Education Minister inspects school in Shakur Basti, order inquiry into faulty infrastructure

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday inspected two government schools in the Shakur Basti Assembly constituency and directed officials to initiate a vigilance inquiry into the poor condition of swimming pools at the institutions.

The minister visited Sarvodaya Co-educational School in Saraswati Vihar and Government Senior Secondary School in Rani Bagh, accompanied by local MLA Karnail Singh, the Director of Education, Public Works Department (PWD) officials, and other officers, a statement said.

During the visit, Sood said the inspections were part of a routine review process launched by the government following complaints received from MLAs.

"We are taking corrective action wherever deficiencies are found and issuing necessary instructions to the concerned departments," he said.

The minister said swimming pools at both the schools, constructed in 2018 at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore each, were never made functional.

"There is no proper water supply, and the construction quality appears substandard," he said, adding that the flooring of the pool at Rani Bagh school was crumbling and tiles had come loose.

He further instructed the Director of Education to initiate an investigation and ordered a vigilance and departmental inquiry against the PWD engineers involved in the project. "Such negligence is unacceptable," he said.

Targeting the previous government, Sood said the lack of upkeep in government schools stemmed from years of mismanagement. "The previous government misled the public with advertisements of a few selected schools while ignoring the real state of most institutions," he said.

Sood highlighted that the current government has increased the education budget by more than 19 per cent this year, approving Rs 19,291 crore. "This will help improve infrastructure and ensure a better future for students," he added.

The minister also directed officials to install air conditioning units in the multipurpose halls of the inspected schools and to ensure cleanliness, availability of drinking water, electricity and safety measures particularly for girls. "The Rani Bagh school building is nearly four decades old. A plan to construct a new building will be prepared," he said.

Interacting with students during his visit, Sood asked about their educational experience and future goals. Many students expressed appreciation for the education provided by the Delhi government, with some aspiring to become doctors, engineers, and civil servants.

He also praised the reforms in the education sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "Today, access to higher education depends solely on merit through transparent entrance exams like CUET and NEET, not on influence or donations," he said.

Sood added that these efforts would help strengthen Delhi's education system and establish the capital as a leading educational hub.