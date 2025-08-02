Delhi education minister joins school cleanliness drive; vows to fix staff shortage, infra issues

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday participated in a cleanliness drive at a school in the Najafgarh area here, and asserted that cleanliness is a collective civic responsibility that must be practised regularly.

Under the 'Dilli Ko Kude Se Azaadi' campaign being held across the national capital from August 1 to 31, the minister visited the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School in Jharoda Kalan and joined students, parents, the principal and local MLA Neelam Pehalwan in cleaning the premises.

Sood urged students to become ambassadors of cleanliness and stressed that the success of any such campaign depends on individual initiative, according to an official statement.

The minister said cleanliness should not be restricted to VIP zones and slum clusters, and unauthorised colonies must also be included in such drives.

He said the campaign is in line with Mahatma Gandhi's vision and is being implemented under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Sood also interacted with parents and school authorities, who raised concerns about a shortage of teachers, poor water and electricity supply, lack of a science lab, and inadequate medical and hostel staff.

He directed the Directorate of Education and other officials to resolve the issues at the earliest.

He assured parents that the government was committed to improving infrastructure and facilities in all schools across Delhi.