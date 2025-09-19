Delhi education minister lauds Shaheed Sukhdev College for nurturing changemakers

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday said Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (CBS) is not just about degrees but about creating changemakers who will contribute to making Delhi the capital of Viksit Bharat.

Sood was speaking at the 38th annual day celebrations of the college, where Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Singh Indraj attended as the guest of honour. Prof. Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, University of Delhi, presided over the function, according to a statement.

Recalling his student days at Delhi University, Sood said campus life has transformed greatly over the years. "In our time, there was no Wi-Fi, no smartphones and no grand auditoriums. Our social media was the notice board, and status updates were handwritten notes passed during lectures. What students have today is truly world-class," he said.

The minister congratulated CBS for being ranked India's top undergraduate college in the BBA stream for six consecutive years and praised its strong placement record.

In 2024–25, students secured packages up to Rs 28 lakh per annum, with an average of Rs 11.5 lakh, from recruiters such as BCG, McKinsey, Deutsche Bank and DE Shaw, he said. Over 70 students also secured admission to leading global universities, he added.

Sood said CBS was not just preparing students for jobs but also fostering entrepreneurship through its Innovation and Incubation Foundation, which has mentored 11 startups.

Highlighting the college's social outreach programmes such as Project Jyoti, porter welfare, animal care and health awareness drives, he said true development goes beyond GDP growth.

"Progress meets compassion when business stands tall with social commitment," Sood remarked.

He assured that the Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, would continue to strengthen higher education institutions in the city.

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Singh Indraj lauded CBS for nurturing world-class leaders and urged students to uphold humanity and patriotism. "No matter how much success you achieve, always keep humanity alive within you and remain devoted to your country," he said.

The annual day also saw the felicitation of over 50 academic toppers, 12 scholarship recipients, more than 90 student society leaders and nearly 15 students recognised for excellence in internships, the statement added. PTI SHB HIG