Delhi education minister leads Tiranga Yatra in Janakpuri, urges people to shun Chinese manjha

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood led a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Janakpuri on Wednesday ahead of Independence Day and urged people not to use Chinese manjha for kite flying, instead promoting indigenous products.

The march, organised at Dabri Chowk, witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 8,000 people, including residents from nearby colonies, representatives of social, political and religious groups, members of resident welfare associations and schoolchildren.

West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat also joined the event, according to a statement.

Addressing the gathering, Sood said the Independence Day celebrations should go beyond flag hoisting and kite flying and be an occasion to contribute meaningfully to the country.

He called on citizens to choose domestically made manjha and tricolour kites, describing it as a small yet significant step towards supporting the nation.

Recalling his childhood memories of Independence Day, the minister urged the youth to adopt good values, civic responsibility and a commitment to cleanliness as acts of patriotism.

"Not all of us have to go to the border, but we can serve the nation by keeping our surroundings clean, protecting public property and following rules," he said.

Sood also remembered the martyrs of the Kargil War, calling their sacrifice an inspiration for future generations.

Citing Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's slogan, "You give me blood and I will give you freedom", the minister said the present day needed dedication, values and societal contribution, rather than blood.

Sehrawat, in her address, said the Tricolour was not just a symbol of honour but a reminder of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Chandrashekhar Azad, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's experience of being thrown off a train in South Africa, she said he turned a personal insult into a lifelong mission for India's independence.

She added that while the current generation may not get the chance to die for the country, they certainly have the opportunity to live for it and urged citizens to contribute towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.