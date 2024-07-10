Delhi education minister should have framed transfer policy for teachers: Lovely

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Amid the AAP-BJP blame game on the issue of mass transfer of teachers, Delhi BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely on Tuesday attacked the Kejriwal government, saying it is the responsibility of the education minister to frame the transfer policy.

The Director of Education has the authority to make transfers but the power to formulate the transfer policy lies with the education minister, said Lovely, a former minister in the Delhi government.

The transfer order related to over 5000 teachers, who have completed 10 years at a single school, has been kept in abeyance after the intervention of Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena.

"Until the minister formulates a policy, how can the Director of Education issue transfer orders for teachers," Lovely said.

The Kejriwal government, which talks about an education revolution, has shut 177 educational institutions in the last five years, he alleged.

This year, 2,80,000 children took the 9th-grade exam, out of which 1,05,000 children were failed so that the 10th-grade results could look better next year, he claimed.

Reacting to Lovely's allegation, AAP shared a purported letter from the Chief Secretary to the Education Minister and said, "In connection with Arvinder Singh Lovely's allegations, the CS had made it clear that the central government has control over the Services." The Services department is responsible for transfers and postings of Delhi government officials.

The letter shared by AAP stated, "The law position is duly settled that the executive powers in services, including vigilance matters, vest with the central government." PTI VIT RT RT