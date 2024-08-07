Delhi: Elderly couple killed, son injured in roof collapse

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) An elderly couple died and their 45-year-old son was injured after the roof of their house collapsed in the Prem Nagar area of Delhi's Rohini, fire services officials said on Wednesday.

Fire officials received a call around 3 am about a roof collapse.

"We immediately rushed three fire tenders and a rescue team to the spot. Three people were brought out from the rubble and rushed to a nearby hospital," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Doctors declared Sukhran (85) and his 75-year-old wife wife Gayatri Devi dead and their son Vinod suffered injuries, the official saod.

"Vinod is getting treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. We have informed the local police," he added. PTI BM SZM