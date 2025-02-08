Delhi election results point towards beginning of AAP's end: Punjab Cong leader Bajwa

Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday claimed that the Delhi election outcome points towards the "beginning of AAP's end", saying the Bhagwant Mann government will meet the "same fate" in the 2027 assembly polls in Punjab.

The BJP cleaned out the AAP in Delhi and returned to power after more than 26 years, extending its saffron imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party whose top leadership crumbled or barely made it.

"The @AamAadmiParty tasted a humiliating defeat in Delhi. With this defeat, a regime of deceitfulness, lies and hollow promises has ended," Bajwa, who is Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, said in a post on X.

The Congress leader said AAP supremo Kejriwal once said that if he (Kejriwal) is corrupt, people wouldn't vote for him. "Now he has lost his own seat. Does that mean that the people of Delhi consider him corrupt? The people of Punjab have also seen the real face of the so-called Kattar Imaandar party," Bajwa said.

Slamming the AAP on its promises, he said, "Kejriwal and Punjab CM @BhagwantMann made lofty promises in Punjab to befool Punjabis and garner their votes in 2022. The @AAPPunjab has yet to provide Rs 1,000 pm to women. It failed to raise Rs 20,000 crore from mining." "The Mann govt will meet the same fate in 2027. Delhi's results point towards the beginning of AAP's end," Bajwa said while hitting out at the AAP's outgoing Delhi government.

Bajwa said Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders lost the Delhi Assembly seats due to "being neck deep in corruption, non-performance and sheer arrogance".

"The party that dubbed itself to be the most honest was facing corruption charges worth crores of rupees," he alleged earlier in a statement.

"Kejriwal, who was unable to retain his own seat, was arrogant to the core when he refused to resign from the post of chief minister even after being jailed for corruption," said Bajwa.

On Congress party's performance in Delhi, he said his party will have to work harder in the days to come to regain its lost political ground.

Bajwa said, "In fact, Kejriwal had undone everything which late Sheila Dikshit's government had done for the residents of Delhi." "Kejriwal never stood for the cause of the minority communities and also ignored the welfare of the backward and downtrodden people," he alleged.