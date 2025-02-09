Delhi election results will be topic of discussion for political parties: CPI(M) Tripura state secy

Agartala, Feb 9 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly election results will be a topic for brainstorming for political parties, Tripura CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Chaudhury said in its 12 years of rule in Delhi, the AAP delivered a different style of governance to people.

The BJP on Saturday returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years to sweep away the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a two-thirds majority on the back of a hyper localised campaign and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'AAP-da'(disaster) blitzkrieg.

"The AAP government reduced electricity bills to almost zero while fulfilling basic amenities such as water supply and healthcare. The development in the government education sector in Delhi became a major talking point," he claimed.

Claiming that the AAP government had to function under immense pressure from the Union government, Chaudhury, who is the opposition leader in the Tripura Assembly, said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several ministers were put behind the bars on false charges." "The Delhi Lt Governor tried to undermine the AAP-led government. Against all odds, Kejriwal government presented a different governance model to the people. It also shows if there is will, a government can bring a positive change in basic services to the people," he said.

Chaudhury also mentioned that the BJP wouldn't have secured at least 14 seats in the elections had there been a united anti-BJP platform, such as the INDIA bloc, to challenge the party.

"Split in the anti-BJP vote bank appears to be a factor for the defeat of AAP. The initial outcome indicates the BJP would not have won at least 14 seats had there been an understanding among anti-BJP forces like the INDIA bloc. We have to brainstorm the Delhi election results," he said. PTI PS MNB