Delhi election: Shivakumar says he doesn't believe in exit polls, waiting for voters' verdict

Bengaluru: With several exit polls predicting a victory for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that he doesn't believe in them and would wait for the voters' verdict.

Many exit poll results that were out on Wednesday predicted a victory for the BJP over the ruling AAP in the Delhi assembly polls, while the Congress was projected to make no significant gains from last elections.

Two exit polls, however, predicted a victory for the Aam Admi Party (AAP), and as many showed a close contest between them, with an edge for the BJP.

"I don't believe in exit polls, let's wait for the voters' verdict," Shivakumar told reporters in response to a question.The Election Commission will announce the official results after the counting of votes on February 8.

Shivakumar was among the Congress party's star campaigners in Delhi.

Ahead of polls, Shivakumar on behalf of Congress party had announced a 'Pyari Didi Yojana', promising a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women if voted to power in Delhi.

Responding to a question on the second airport being planned for Bengaluru, Shivakumar, who is also in-charge for Bengaluru development said, location for it will be finalised based on technical requirements.

"Where the airport should come up, whether it should come up in Bidadi or Nelamangala or Tumakuru or some other place, cannot be decided by us. There is an agreement between the Airport Authority of India and Bengaluru International Airport that for certain years no airport should come nearby.

They will discuss and decide," he said.

Karnataka government's concerned departments under the leadership of Infrastructure Minister M B Patil are looking at the feasibility, he said. "They will discuss with me and the Chief Minister, and after that it will be taken before the cabinet. Then by taking approval from Delhi (centre) we will decide on the location for the second airport," the Deputy CM said.

"I might have a desire that the airport should come near my native, but it cannot be done like that. There are certain requirements like there should be no hills nearby, there should be a flying zone....there are certain technical requirements, based on which it will be decided," he added.