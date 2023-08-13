Delhi: Employee among 5 arrested for staging Rs 10 lakh robbery

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A 22-year-old employee of a shop dealing in metal sheet was arrested along with four others for allegedly staging a robbery of more than Rs 10 lakh in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area, police said on Sunday.

Mastermind in the case Uruz, a resident of New Seelampur, hatched the conspiracy with help from his cousin Zaid (22) of Jafrabad, a senior police official said, adding they hired two robbers to execute the plan.

The other accused have been identified as Ansab (22), Akbar Ali (22), both residents of Jafrabad, and Zuber (23), a resident of Moujpur.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Uruz, who worked at the shop owned by his maternal uncle, made a PCR call saying he was robbed of a bag having Rs 10.80 lakh at gun point in Seelampur area when he was going to deliver the money to a client, the officer said.

During investigation, the CCTV footage of the area were scanned and a suspected person was seen carrying a similar polythene bag in his hand that was robbed from the "victim". The suspect was further seen handing over the bag to another person in Jafrabad area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Raids were conducted and Akbar and Zuber were arrested. They revealed the involvement of Uruz (the complainant in the case) as a conspirator, the DCP said.

Uruz was apprehended who disclosed that he shared the information about the delivery of cash with his cousin Zaid and both of them made a plan of robbery, Tirkey said.

Later, Zaid and Ansab were also arrested.

A total of Rs 9.02 lakh cash and a country-made pistol with one live cartridge which was used in the crime were recovered from them, police added. PTI NIT NIT KVK KVK