Delhi environment dept slaps Rs 40 lakh fine on construction projects for violations

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) In a strict move against dust pollution, the Delhi Environment Department has imposed a fine of Rs 40 lakh fine on a commercial construction project in Delhi following minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa's instructions to crack down on violators.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) recently inspected a construction site near Indira Gandhi International Airport and found several violations of dust control norms.

Officials said show-cause notices have been issued to four construction sites, each facing a penalty of Rs 10 lakh.

The site visit took place last week when Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- a set of anti-pollution measures enforced during poor air quality days -- was in effect.

During the inspection, officials observed that the site had failed to implement mandated dust control measures. Besides, it was not registered on the DPCC web portal as required for all construction and demolition (C&D) projects in the National Capital Region (NCR) with a plot size of 500 square metres or more.

Key violations included the absence of dust and wind-breaking walls, failure to wash the wheels of vehicles entering or exiting the site, uncovered loose soil and construction materials, inadequate water sprinkling on unpaved surfaces and lack of masks for workers.

Commenting on the action, Environment Minister Sirsa said it is the duty of the Environment Department to act wherever violations occur. Strict action will be taken, he added.

"The lives and health of Delhi's people are more important than anything else. For over two decades, residents have suffered due to pollution but with the BJP government in place, we are committed to doing everything possible to improve the situation.

"I am personally monitoring all parameters and indicators of pollution control efforts and ensuring that every possible step is taken on all fronts to reduce pollution and ensure cleaner air for every citizen," Sirsa told PTI.

On Monday, Sirsa chaired a review meeting with senior officials of the Environment Department and the DPCC, where he expressed concern over rising Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. He directed all concerned authorities to identify and take strict action against the highly polluting industries, institutions and construction sites.

Sirsa also issued clear instructions to suspend construction activities at sites found violating dust control norms and called for the time-bound implementation of pollution mitigation measures across the city. PTI NSM NSM KSS KSS