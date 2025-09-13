Delhi: Environment minister appeals for balanced approach on firecracker ban during Diwali

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday called for a balanced approach on the firecracker ban during Diwali in the national capital, saying people should be allowed to celebrate the festival, without harming the environment.

Talking to reporters here, the minister emphasised that Diwali is not only a religious festival but also an emotional occasion for millions of people who are deeply connected to their traditions and culture.

The festival of Diwali is a time for celebrations and joy, closely linked to people's emotions and cultural identity, he said, adding that when the entire country celebrates the occasion by bursting crackers, it does not make sense for the national capital alone to face a complete ban.

He asserted that Delhiites are sensible, well aware of the environmental and health concerns and know how to celebrate the festival responsibly, without harming the health of themselves or their children.

Sirsa urged the Supreme Court to consider a balanced solution that allows people to celebrate Diwali while ensuring environmental protection and public health.

He pointed out that a total ban could be perceived as an act of oppression on religious and cultural rights, and appealed for a decision that respects the sentiments of citizens while promoting sustainable practices.

"Diwali is a very religious and emotional festival for us. Just banning firecrackers in Delhi would restrict the right of Delhiites to celebrate the festival. Delhiites are sensible and aware, they know what is right for their health and their children's health.

"Therefore, the Honourable Supreme Court should find a balanced solution so that Delhiites can enjoy the festival and the environment remains protected," Sirsa said in a post in Hindi on X.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court raised pointed questions over the selective imposition of the firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR, saying if clean air is a right for the "elite" residents of the capital, then the same must extend to citizens across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing pleas concerning the regulation of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR). PTI NSM RC