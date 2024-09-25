Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai unveils Winter Action Plan

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday unveiled the city's Winter Action Plan, featuring a range of measures including drone monitoring, an anti-dust campaign, the formation of new task forces, road-sweeping machines and the deployment of 200 mobile anti-smog guns to combat air pollution.

Launching the Winter Action Plan, which is based on 21 key focus areas, the minister said, "This year, our theme is 'Mil Kar Chale, Pradushan Se Lade'," and added that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital will start working on it from Wednesday itself.

Speaking on the plan, Rai said the pollution-hotspot areas will be monitored with the help of drones, which were also used last year but were monitored manually.

He added that a special task force has been formed, comprising six members who will monitor the pollution levels and take action accordingly.

The plan also includes the deployment of mobile anti-smog guns, with their frequency being increased this year, Rai said.

"A ban on firecrackers will be implemented this year as well and once the notification is issued, the ban will be fully enforced. GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) stages will come into effect and 588 teams have been formed to control the open burning of garbage.

"We will encourage work from home and voluntarily reducing the use of private vehicles. If necessary, the odd-even (road rationalisation) scheme will be implemented, and artificial rain is also an option that we are exploring," the minister added. PTI NSM RC