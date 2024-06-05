Delhi Environment Minister urges rooftop tree plantation to combat heat and pollution

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday urged residents to combat the severe heat wave and pollution gripping the city by planting trees on their rooftops on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Planting trees on rooftops can help mitigate the impact of heat and pollution, Rai said while participating in a tree plantation event in Civil Lines here to mark the day.

"This time, the entire country, including Delhi, is facing a severe heatwave. People in Delhi should plant as many trees as possible on the rooftops of their houses. This will help reduce both pollution and the heatwave," a statement quoted Rai as saying.

Highlighting the Delhi government's ongoing tree plantation campaign, the minister noted that the city's green cover has expanded to 23.06 per cent, up from 20 per cent in 2013.

He also mentioned that the government achieved its goal of planting 2 crore saplings ahead of schedule, within four years.

"Public participation is essential for a better and pollution-free environment," he emphasised, urging residents to refrain from polluting and to discourage others from doing so.

Rai announced plans for a meeting with all greening agencies to intensify the campaign further once the Model Code of Conduct ends.

The Delhi government also aims to create city forests to offer natural spaces for residents and educate future generations about environmental conservation, it said.

Rai reiterated the importance of increasing the green belt, especially given the extreme heat and pollution challenges, and urged Delhiites to make their rooftops green. PTI NSM RPA