Delhi Environment Minister warns of action against Chinese manjha sellers

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday warned of punitive action against people found using or selling Chinese manjha in the capital, days after a girl received fatal injuries from glass-coated synthetic strings used to fly kites. He said an advisory has been issued to all departments concerned to strictly implement the ban on the production, storage, sale and use of Chinese manjha.

Kite flying in Delhi peaks around August 15. The use of Chinese manjha during this activity results in unfortunate incidents every year. "The use and sale of glass-coated nylon thread is prohibited since January 10, 2017. Still, many people violate the ban which sometimes causes fatal injuries to people, birds and animals," Rai said. The Delhi Police, Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Transport Department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, eco-clubs schools and colleges have been instructed to educate people about the ban on the Chinese manjha, he said. PTI GVS CK