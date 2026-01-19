Delhi: Escalators at 5 metro stations to remain temporarily closed for overhauling

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday issued an advisory stating that certain escalators at five stations will remain temporarily closed as part of major overhauling work being undertaken to improve safety and passenger movement.

Akshardham, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Mayur Vihar Extension, New Ashok Nagar and Noida Sector-15 are among the affected metro stations, the advisory stated.

During the period of maintenance, the escalators connecting the concourse to Platform 2 at these stations will not be operational, according to the advisory.

Passengers have been advised to use the lifts available at the stations while the work is underway, it added. PTI SHB NB NB