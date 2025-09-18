Delhi: Ex-diplomat tenders 'unconditional apology' amid row over alleged 'misogynistic' comments

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Retired diplomat Deepak Vohra on Thursday said he has tendered an unconditional apology to the principal of the Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women here after his lecture at the institute drew sharp criticism from the students' union over alleged "misogynistic" and "derogatory" remarks.
"I have tendered an unconditional apology to the principal. I have no version. The department appreciated my presentation but the union criticises it. The principal also messaged me, saying 'thank you'. Clearly, some kids were offended by my praise of the prime minister," Vohra told PTI.
The lecture, organised on September 11 by the BA Programme department and titled "Unstoppable India @2047", was billed as a discussion on India's future in policy and diplomacy.
In a handwritten letter to Vohra after the event, the department had said, "We are sincerely grateful for your presence at our college. Your thoughtful insights and powerful words made the session truly memorable and left a lasting impact on all present.... The perspective you shared inspired our students to envision India's journey towards becoming a global leader." The LSR Students' Union, however, alleged in a statement that the address was marked by "divisive, misogynistic and derogatory" comments. It particularly objected to Vohra's alleged remark about wishing to be reborn as a man, after the principal suggested being reborn as a woman to study at LSR.
"This revealed a mindset that reflects a deeply-ingrained misogyny. We demand a public apology from him," the union said.
A slide from Vohra's presentation, titled "Bharat's Four Azaadis", described 1947 as the freedom of "our bodies", 2022 as the freedom of "our minds" (linked to the Netaji statue), 2023 as the freedom of "our confidence" (Chandrayaan-3) and 2024 as the freedom of "our souls" (Ram temple).
In his talk, Vohra can also be heard describing a "Jaamvant effect" -- that a weak, "napunsak" (impotent) Bharat is gone, replaced by a fearless Bharat Bahadur.
"We are on the path of progress because an avatar of Vishnu (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is standing behind us with a stick in his hand and asking us to do it," he added.
The retired diplomat also praised Modi, jokingly saying, "Don't think I am Narendra Modi's chamcha (sycophant), I am maha chamcha (super sycophant)." PTI MHS RC
Delhi: Ex-diplomat tenders 'unconditional apology' amid row over alleged 'misogynistic' comments
