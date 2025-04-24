Delhi: Ex-MLA alleges assault, threat by AAP legislator at wedding function

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A two-time former MLA from Delhi Cantonment has accused the incumbent AAP legislator from the constituency, Virender Singh Kadian, of threatening and assaulting him at a wedding function in Outer North Delhi's Alipur area, an official said on Thursday.

The incident allegedly took place on April 20 at the Bristol Farmhouse on Palla Bakhtawarpur Road, where former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surender Singh had gone to attend a wedding, the senior police official said.

According to a police complaint submitted by Singh, Kadian, the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Delhi Cantonment, allegedly confronted him over a police case lodged against the latter's son in November last year.

In his statement, Singh alleged that Kadian issued threats regarding the case against his son and, along with his associates, physically assaulted and verbally abused him in public.

"Kadian allegedly threatened Surender Singh regarding a case involving Kadian's son and, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted and verbally abused Singh," a senior police official said.

A case has been registered at the Alipur police station on Singh's complaint under sections 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"We have registered a case and are examining the CCTV footage from the venue and statements of other attendees to establish the sequence of events," the officer said, adding that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

There was no immediate response from Kadian or his office regarding the allegations.

The case against Kadian's son and three of his friends was lodged in November last year for allegedly assaulting a youngster.

Singh joined the BJP in 2022. He quit the AAP in 2020 after being denied a ticket from his constituency. The AAP had replaced him with Kadian from the seat. PTI SSJ RC