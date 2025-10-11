Delhi: Ex-murder convict held for Rs 30 lakh burglary

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) A 52-year-old man, previously convicted for murdering his wife, has been arrested for allegedly committing a burglary worth approximately Rs 30 lakh in southeast Delhi's Jangpura, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Md Nazran, a resident of Ajmeri Gate, was arrested on Friday, while two of his associates are absconding, they said.

"The burglary was reported on September 21 by Junaid Khan, a resident of Bhogal, who found his house ransacked after returning home late at night. He told police that the main door had been compromised and gold ornaments, foreign currency (1,600 Qatari Riyals), his passport and important documents were missing," DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, and an investigation was initiated.

"In one of the CCTV footage, two suspects were seen entering the complainant's premises. The trail was followed to Nazran in Daryaganj and was later apprehended from Jama Masjid after a trap was laid," the officer added.

A gold locket, part of the stolen jewellery, has been recovered from his possession, the DCP said.

During questioning, Nazran disclosed that he had committed the burglary along with his associate Arman, a resident of Daryaganj, police said.

They handed over the stolen jewellery to Akshay, Arman's brother-in-law and a goldsmith in Gokalpuri for melting and disposal, police added.

Police said Nazran had been convicted in a murder case in 2007 in Bengaluru, where he killed his wife. After serving a 13-year sentence, he was released in 2019 and allegedly resumed criminal activities. He was also recently booked under the Arms Act at the Kotwali police station.

Efforts are on to trace Arman and Akshay and recover the remaining stolen property, the officer added.