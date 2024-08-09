Delhi excise case: Court issues release order for AAP leader Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday issued an order for the release of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier in the day in the excise policy cases lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja accepted the bail bonds and surety bonds submitted by the advocates representing Sisodia.

The former deputy chief minister, who was in jail for the last 17 months, is likely to be released today.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases, registered by the CBI and the ED, respectively, on a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of the like amount.

The bench said Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial.

The bench said it would be a travesty of justice to relegate him to the trial court for seeking bail in these cases.

The top court said it is high time that the trial courts and high courts recognised that the principle of bail is a rule and jail is an exception.

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 over purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023. PTI UK SK SK