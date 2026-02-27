Delhi excise constable, driver assaulted, abducted at gunpoint; FIR lodged

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A Delhi excise department constable and his private driver were allegedly kidnapped, thrashed and threatened at gunpoint by 10 to 12 unidentified men, an official said on Friday.

According to the FIR registered at Shalimar Bagh police station on February 23, the constable was allegedly taken to a liquor godown on Delhi-Haryana border where he was beaten and robbed of his belongings. The complainant, constable Naresh Chand Sharma (36), posted with the Delhi excise department and currently stationed at ITO, said he, along with his private driver Rahul, had gone to the area to collect intelligence regarding alleged illegal liquor activities.

"Around 10-12 persons, some armed with sticks and a pistol, surrounded our vehicle, banged on the car windows and dragged us out. They (accused) assaulted us with sticks, punched and kicked us and threatened to kill us," the FIR read.

The complainant further alleged that one of the assailants pointed a pistol at him while others beat up his driver. The accused allegedly snatched his wallet containing his identity card and Rs 8,000 in cash. They also snatched their vehicle keys and drove both victims in their own car towards Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

The FIR states that the victims were taken to an isolated location, where they were again assaulted. The accused allegedly recorded videos of the victims and threatened to circulate them on social media. Sharma further alleged that the attackers warned them against stopping vehicles involved in liquor smuggling in future.

"After some time, the accused dropped us back in Delhi. We informed the police and went for medical examination at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital," the FIR read.

A senior police officer said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused persons. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned and further investigation is in progress.