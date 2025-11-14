Delhi excise dept asks corporations to ensure proper running of liquor stores, address complaints

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Delhi government has issued an advisory to its four municipal corporations, urging them to ensure the proper operation of liquor stores and to address customer complaints promptly.

This advisory follows an incident at a liquor store in Narela, operated by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), where staff were caught red-handed refilling cheap alcohol and water into bottles of expensive brands.

The excise department issued the advisory earlier this week, noting an increase in "complaints" regarding retail liquor outlets managed by the corporations. Issues highlighted include "overcharging, non-availability of brands, misbehaviour by vend staff, selling liquor to under-age persons, open drinking, public nuisance near the liquor store premises." The advisory also mentioned incidents of liquor adulteration at the L6 vend, which led to the registration of a police case and the cancellation of the store's license.

Adulteration, or the mixing of harmful substances with liquor, is classified as a serious offence under the Delhi Excise Act of 2009 and the Delhi Excise Rules of 2010. Such acts not only bring disrepute and dishonour to the department but also can cause harm to public health and safety, read the advisory.

"Therefore, in public interest, all the government agencies operating liquor vends are hereby advised to keep strict vigil on the functioning of their vends to ensure that no such incident is repeated at their vends in future and also address the grievances of consumers and take necessary measures," it added.

Earlier this month, an enforcement team from the excise department conducted a raid at the liquor store. During the operation, employees were found refilling and mixing cheap alcohol with water in bottles of high-end brands. Four individuals were caught inside the partly open store during the raid, an excise department officer said.

Additionally, the team discovered a vehicle parked outside the store containing a bag of empty liquor bottles, some of which were being used for the illegal refilling operation.

Delhi government's corporations -- Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC), and Delhi Consumers' Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS)- operate over 700 liquor stores across the city.