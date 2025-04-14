Delhi excise dept conducts surprise checks to curb irregularities in retail liquor sale

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The excise department of Delhi government has initiated a series of surprise inspections to curb irregularities in retail liquor sale, including from unauthorised premises, officials said on Monday.

At a meeting with excise officials last week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued instructions to stop smuggling of illicit liquor and ensure an increase in government's revenue collections.

The excise department, after receiving information that liquor was being served at unlicensed premises in various parts of Delhi in violation of the Delhi Excise Act and Rules, conducted a series of surprise inspections across West and South-West Delhi, an excise official said.

The enforcement teams of the department last Friday registered four FIRs at different police stations for violations of excise laws detected during the inspections, the official said.

Similar surprise checks will continue in the coming weeks to bring more such establishments under the licensed regime and deter unlawful practices, he added. PTI VIT ARI