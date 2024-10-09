Delhi Excise Policy case: Court directs ED to supply charge sheet, documents to accused

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday directed the ED to supply copies of the charge sheet and other documents to the accused in the alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to carry out the exercise by November 4, when the matter would be heard next.

The judge passed the direction after the defence counsel raised objections over the place suggested by the central agency for the inspection of documents.

According to the defence lawyers, the ED office was marred by "unhygienic, inhabitable and unsafe" conditions owing to the ruckus created by monkeys in the vicinity.

The court took note of the predicament and directed the ED to supply copies of the necessary documents.

The excise case pertains to charges of alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was scrapped subsequently.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities. Subsequently, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Taking cognisance of an FIR lodged by the CBI on August 17, 2022, the ED filed its money laundering case on August 22, 2022, to probe the alleged irregularities.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in connection with the case, was on September 12 granted bail by the Supreme Court. PTI UK AMK RHL