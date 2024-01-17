Delhi excise policy case: Court notice to ED on liquor businessman Mahendru's plea for extension of interim bail

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A city court has issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on an application by liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru seeking extension of the interim bail granted to him in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

Special Judge M K Nagpal, who had granted interim bail to Mahendru on account of his wife's illness, on Tuesday sought the ED's response to his application by January 18.

"Let notice of this application be issued to the IO for January 18, 2024 as it is stated that interim bail of accused is expiring on that day," the judge said.

The judge also directed the investigating officer to verify the medical documents of Mahendru's wife and submit his report before the court.

The judge had on January 6 granted interim bail to Mahendru for two weeks in the money laundering case related to alleged corruption and irregularities in formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The judge granted the relief to Mahendru, managing director of liquor distributor Indospirit, on an application moved by him seeking relief due to his wife's medical condition.

The judge noted that during his earlier interim bail period the accused did not try to influence the witnesses or tamper with evidence.

According to the prosecution, Mahendru was one of the major beneficiaries of the violations of the excise policy as he was not only running an alcoholic beverages manufacturing unit but was also given a wholesale licence along with some retail licences in the name of his relatives.

Because of the alleged irregularities and violations, Mahendru earned a profit of around Rs 50 crore, the prosecution claimed. PTI UK SK SK