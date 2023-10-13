Delhi excise policy case: ED produces AAP MP Sanjay Singh before court

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Friday produced AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, before a city court.

The probe agency produced Singh before Special Judge M K Nagpal on expiry of his ED custody granted earlier.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, on October 4.

The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations. PTI UK SK SK