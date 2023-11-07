Delhi excise policy case: Liquor firm director seeks bail over medical condition of daughter

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A liquor firm director Amit Arora, facing prosecution in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, urged the Delhi High Court on Tuesday to grant him interim bail on account of his daughter's medical condition.

Arora, director of liquor firm Buddy Retail Private Limited, said his daughter's health was deteriorating and that she needs regular monitoring by family members, especially parents.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, after hearing the submissions of lawyers for Arora and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), reserved order on the interim bail plea.

The ED's counsel opposed the plea contending that the petitioner wife and other family members were there to take care of his daughter and he need not be released on that ground.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Arora, said even the accused is currently admitted to a hospital on account of illness, and interim bail for some time will not only benefit him but also his family and the ailing daughter.

The lawyer claimed Arora's daughter attempted suicide thrice and she has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. She is a suicide risk, he said, adding her exams were approaching next months and she was not in a position to prepare.

"It is purely on humanitarian grounds," Pahwa submitted, while pleading for bail.

Arora has been granted interim bail quite a few times on medical grounds.

He figures as an accused in the excise policy cases being investigated by both the CBI and the ED.

According to the two central probe agencies, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

The money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR. The now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 came under the scanner after the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused in the two cases. PTI SKV SK SK