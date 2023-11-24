Advertisment
Delhi excise 'scam': AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail

NewsDrum Desk
24 Nov 2023
Sanjay Singh being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court, a day after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File image)

New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam, on Friday moved a court here seeking bail, his lawyer said.

The application was filed in the Rouse Avenue Court's registry and is likely to come up for hearing on Saturday, advocate Mohd Irshad said.

Special Judge M K Nagpal, meanwhile, extended Singh's judicial custody till December 4.

The judge also noted the submission of the investigating officer that the charge sheet against the accused is likely to be filed shortly and within prescribed time.

