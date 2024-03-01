Delhi excise 'scam': Court allows Raghav Magunta to turn approver in corruption case

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) A Delhi court has allowed Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, to turn approver in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special court judge M K Nagpal, who had in October 2023 allowed Raghav Magunta's plea to turn an approver in the related money laundering case under ED's investigation, passed the order February 29 on his application in the corruption case being probed by the CBI.

In its reply to the application, the CBI told the judge that the accused cooperated in the investigation and joined the probe as and when summoned.

The judge noted Magunta was stated to have disclosed certain vital facts in his recorded statements.

Nagpal had recently granted anticipatory bail to Magunta in the matter, noting that he had not been specifically named as an accused in the FIR nor any entity linked to him or his family members had been so named.

The CBI had not opposed his bail application.

"During the course of the investigation, which is even relevant for the ongoing further investigation, it is further stated in the above reply that no instance of influencing any witness in this case by the applicant has also been found. Hence, the CBI has not opposed the request made by the applicant for the grant of anticipatory bail to him," the court had said.

Magunta, who became an approver in the money laundering case, was also pardoned by the court.

The two federal probe agencies have alleged the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who paid bribes for licences.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has strongly refuted the allegation.

The excise policy was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged corruption.