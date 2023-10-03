Delhi excise 'scam': Court allows two accused to turn approver in money laundering case

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, to turn an approver in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal also allowed Delhi-based businessman Dinesh Arora to become an approver in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Both were arrested by the ED and are currently out on bail.

Earlier, Sarath Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma, had turned approver in the case. PTI UK SK SK