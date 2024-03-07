Delhi excise 'scam': ED alleges accused trying to delay proceedings

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday moved a court here alleging that the accused in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam were adopting tactics to delay proceedings.

The ED stated this while opposing the application of the accused seeking a copy of the CCTV footage, including audio and video recordings, of the interrogation proceedings during the period of their custody.

The central probe agency made the allegations before Special Judge M K Nagpal as it sought directions to the accused to co-operate in the trial and to "prevent them from causing unnecessary delay in commencement and conclusion of the trial." The ED also alleged in its application that information/CCTV footage provided to the accused was being misused by AAP leaders against the investigating agency in media through "baseless defamatory" statements.

The agency said that the accused were seeking the footage without giving any substantive reason, which was not maintainable at the current stage of the case.

The ED's stand was opposed by advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for one of the accused. He alleged that the ED wanted to skip the process of inquiry in the matter with its "frivolous" application.

"It is a legal process that has been adopted by the defence counsel," Rana told the court on the application for CCTV footage.

The ED claimed before the court that the application regarding the CCTV footage was "a mere tactic on the part of various accused persons to create a burden on the investigating agency and to delay the smooth functioning of the trial." The judge will take up the matter further on March 19. PTI UK RT RT