Delhi excise scam: 'Satyameva Jayate,' says ex-MP Kavitha after court clears her name

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Telangana Jagruthi founder and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Friday said "truth triumphs", after she was cleared in the Delhi excise policy 'scam' by a court in the national capital.

She also claimed the case was "foisted" against her as part of a "political vendetta." "Satyameva Jayate," (truth triumphs) was her first response via a social media post to the Delhi Court's ruling.

Later, addressing a press conference here, she said the "Judiciary cut through the web of lies in the Delhi excise policy case".

Arrested in March 2024, Kavitha walked out of Tihar jail in Delhi on August 29 the same year after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. PTI GDK SJR SA