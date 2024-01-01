Delhi experiences chilly New Year's Day, 'very poor' air quality

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) People in Delhi experienced a chilly and windy New Year's Day with the maximum temperature settling at 17 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The morning was, however, relatively warmer with the minimum temperature being recorded at 10.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. Humidity levels oscillated between 59 per cent and 100 per cent.

According to Indian Railways, 21 Delhi-bound trains were running one to five hours late due to fog.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 346 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

December 2023 was the warmest in six years, with the national capital not recording a single 'cold wave day' throughout the month.