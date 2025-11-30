Delhi experiences coldest November day on Sunday: Met dept

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Delhi experienced its coldest November day so far this season on Sunday, with the maximum temperature dropping to 24.3 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below normal, the Meteorological department said.

The maximum temperature settled at its lowest of the season at 24.3 degrees Celsius, while the second-lowest was 25 degrees Celsius, it said.

In comparison, last year the lowest maximum for November was 23.5 degrees Celsius, recorded on the 18th, the Met data read.

Meanwhile, this November was Delhi's coldest in five years, as nights slipped to 8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in three years, and the monthly average minimum settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius.

The city's lowest minimum this year so far was 8 degrees Celsius, while last year it was 9.5 degrees Celsius, and in 2023 it was 9.2 degrees Celsius, according to the data.

Last year, the average minimum was 14.7 degrees Celsius, while it stood at 12 degrees Celsius in 2023, 12.3 degrees Celsius in 2022 and 11.9 degrees Celsius in 2021.

The department has predicted fog for Monday. PTI NSM APL APL