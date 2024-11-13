Delhi experiences first dense fog, lowest daytime temperature of season

New Delhi: Delhi saw its first dense fog and lowest daytime temperature of the season so far on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

"Due to lower visibility throughout the day and very dense fog in the morning, the maximum temperature in Delhi (Safdarjung) dropped from 32.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 27.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Currently, Delhi is in the post-monsoon season (OND -- October, November, December), with the winter season running from December through February (DJF)," it added.

The fog led to limited visibility, with conditions at the Delhi airport dropping to zero. This marked a notable shift in the capital's climate and a few flights were diverted due to the low visibility, an official said.

Zero-metre visibility was recorded at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 8:30 am, with the Runway Visual Range varying between 125 metres and 500 metres at different locations, the IMD reported.

"Very dense" fog began forming around 5:30 am, casting a thick haze over various parts of the national capital, it noted.

"By morning, a heavy layer of fog blanketed the city, reducing visibility to as low as 125 metres in certain areas," an IMD official said.

The weather department has forecast a largely clear sky for Thursday, with predominant surface winds likely from the northwest at a speed of less than 6 kilometres per hour during the morning hours.

The IMD also said smog or dense to very dense fog is expected in the morning. The wind speed will increase to less than 10 kmph from the northwest in the afternoon, decreasing to less than 8 kmph from the same direction in the evening and night. Smog, mist or moderate fog is likely in the evening and night.