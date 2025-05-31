Several parts of Delhi witnesses gusty winds, says IMD

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi witnessed gusty winds on Saturday evening, with speeds reaching up to 40 and 70 kilometres per hour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said wind speeds were recorded at 46 kmph in Najafgarh, 41 kmph in Narayana, 31 kmph in Pitampura, 56 kmph in Palam and 48 kmph in Pragati Maidan, mostly between 4:15 pm and 4:30 pm.

These conditions were part of a broader regional weather disturbance, bringing brief but intense activity across the National Capital Region (NCR), the IMD said.

The weather office has issued a warning for a spell of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over the weekend.

A generally cloudy sky is expected on Sunday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 39.7 degrees Celsius, 0.3 notches below the seasonal average.

Meanwhile, the relative humidity oscillated between 64 per cent and 51 per cent.

The air quality in the capital continued to remain in the "poor" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 241 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".