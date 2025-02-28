Delhi experiences warmer February this year; average maximum temperature 26.7 deg C

New Delhi: Delhi experienced a warm February this year, with both maximum and minimum temperatures showing a rise compared to the previous year.

According to the weather department's data, the average maximum temperature for the month was 26.7 degrees Celsius, higher than last year's average of 24.4 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, the average minimum temperature was 11.6 degrees Celsius, making it the highest February minimum in the last six years.

The last time the city recorded such a warm average minimum temperature was in 2017.

The month also witnessed a record-breaking night, with the minimum temperature settling at 19.5 degrees Celsius on February 27, marking the hottest February night in 74 years.

According to the data, this broke all previous records since 1951. On the same day, the maximum temperature peaked at 32.4 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest day of the month.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity was less than last year. The city recorded four rainy days in February, compared to six in 2024.

Additionally, with a cloudy sky, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius on Friday, 0.9 notch above the seasonal average, while the minimum was recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius, the second highest minimum this month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has forecast a cloudy sky with rain and thunderstorm for Saturday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

Additionally, the 24-hour average air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "moderate " category, with an AQI reading of 121 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".