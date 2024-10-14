Delhi faces two days of poor air quality as AQI reaches 234

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Delhiites have endured two consecutive days of poor air quality, with pollution levels reaching a reading of 234 on Monday, according to data from the pollution department.

After Dussehra, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) entered the "poor" category on Sunday with a reading of 224, marking 19 days since the last instance of poor air quality on September 25, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Meanwhile, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The relative humidity fluctuated between 75 per cent and 39 per cent, with the minimum temperature settling at 18.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI MHS NSM RC