Delhi factory fire: Building was being used illegally for mixing chemical paint, says MCD

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The factory in outer Delhi's Alipur area where a fire broke out a day ago killing at least 11 people was located in a building that was being used illegally for mixing chemical paint, civic authorities said on Friday.

In a statement, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said the incident happened in a densely populated residential area located in Lal Dora Aabadi of Alipur village.

"The house in which the fire incident happened was used illegally for mixing chemical paint," the MCD said, adding that according to the neighbours, the building was being used for the purpose recently.

The fire incident occurred on Thursday, after which the zonal officials reached the spot immediately, officials said.

The street near the site was approximately 10 to 12 feet in width. A fire brigade team with NDRF and police personnel reached the spot and the blaze was brought under control around 8 pm, it said.

So far, 11 bodies have been found while four injured persons were sent to a hospital. The deputy commissioner of Narela Zone of the MCD also reached the spot and supervised the evacuation process, the statement said.

The fire was preceded by a blast and soon the blaze spread to nearby buildings, including a drug rehabilitation centre and eight shops.

Police said the factory was operated by Akhil Jain of Sonipat in Haryana.

A case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the owner of the factory. PTI KND NSD NSD