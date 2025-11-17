Delhi: Factory owner among 5 held for killing man over suspicion of theft

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Five men, including a factory owner, have been arrested for allegedly beating a 28-year-old man to death on suspicion of theft at an industrial unit in outer north Delhi's Bawana, police said on Monday.

Police said they received information on November 14 about a man who had allegedly been assaulted a day earlier by factory owner Amit Tiwari and four labourers at their unit in Bawana, they said. When a team reached the scene, the body of an unidentified man was found dumped in the basement of the premises with multiple injury marks, police said. A case under relevant Sections of the BNS was registered and an investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said, adding that after sustained field enquiries, he was identified as Mohit (28), a resident of Metro Vihar Phase II. During the probe, police arrested all five men allegedly involved in the fatal assault. Those held were identified as factory owner Amit Tiwari (42) and workers Vipin Kumar (24), Hari Om Paliwal (19), Ashok Jha (38) and Sonu (28), all residents of the factory premises or nearby areas, police said. Further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL