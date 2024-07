Delhi: Fake currency notes of Rs 2.91 lakh face value seized, 2 held

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) More than 580 fake Indian currency notes of face value Rs 2.91 lakh have been seized and two people arrested, police said on Sunday.

The fake Rs 500 notes were smuggled into Bihar from Nepal and were brought to Delhi, they said.

Ram Pravesh and Ali Asgar, both residents of Bihar and aged 48, have been arrested, the officials said.

They said police had information about a gang that was involved in smuggling Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Nepal, and distributing these in different parts of India, including Delhi-NCR.

On a tip-off, Pravesh was arrested on July 6 night from the Anand Vihar Terminal area here and 578 FICNs of Rs 500 denomination were seized from him, the officials said.

He told police that he got into smuggling and distributing FICNs to earn some money quickly as he was not making much as a small-time construction contractor in Delhi-NCR, they said Pravesh had met Asgar in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, the officials said and added that Asgar has revealed that a person named Asif is the kingpin of the FICM smuggling racket. PTI BM ANB ANB