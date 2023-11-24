Delhi: Fake ghee making factory busted, labels of popular brands seized

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a factory here in Dwarka that manufactured spurious ghee and sold it containers with labels of brands such as Patanjali, Mother Dairy and Amul, officials said on Friday.

Teams of the Dwarka police district investigation and vigilance units conducted a raid on November 19 at Dichaun Kalan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

During the raid, "we found different items for making spurious ghee, and there were two people there, who failed to produce proper documents to run a factory", he said The official said during investigation, police learnt that the factory owner's name was Sumit. He has been booked under provisions of the Copy Rights Act, Vardhan said and added that a search is underway to nab him.

Police said they recovered stickers of Patanjali, Mother Dairy, Amul and Naksha Dairy Products from the factory.

"We have recovered 4,900 wrappers or stickers of different brands, 120 cartons with labels of Mother Dairy, ghee packaging containers, gas burners, vanaspati oil and several other products to make fake ghee," Vardhan said.