Delhi family gives 30 kg silver 'chhatra' in offering to Chintapurni temple of Una

Una: A Delhi resident has donated a 'chhatra' (umbrella) made of 30 kg of silver to the Maa Chintapurni temple here, the temple trust said on Thursday.

According to the trust, Davinder Bhalla from Delhi said he had earlier offered a similar umbrella to the Mata Jwala Ji temple in Kangra district.

The family resides in the Jawahar Park area of the national capital.

The temple officials said they are looking for an appropriate place to mount the umbrella.

The Shaktipeeth Chintpurni temple here attracts a huge crowd of devotees from all parts of the country throughout the year.

Earlier, a family from Punjab had donated 35 kg of silver to the temple.