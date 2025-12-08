Delhi: Family of DTC bus driver beaten to death seeks arrest of all accused

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The family of a 27-year-old DTC bus driver, who died after being allegedly thrashed by a group of men in a road rage incident in Delhi's Rohini, on Monday demanded immediate arrest of all accused and proper compensation, saying the victim was the sole breadwinner.

The incident took place on Saturday night near Shiv Chowk in Rohini Sector 20, police said.

Relatives of the deceased driver, identified as Vikas, said they were informed that only one accused had been arrested so far, even though many other people assaulted him during the altercation.

"He was beaten ruthlessly in full public view. Only one person came to help him and even he suffered injuries. The others who carried out the attack must be arrested at the earliest," said Naresh, a family member.

A family friend, Sanjay Sharma, said Vikas was unmarried and financially responsible for his family.

"He was just 27 and earning for everyone at home. We were told that the attackers boarded the bus to thrash him and some even pelted stones. He only asked them to move their vehicle so he could pass. We want strict action and proper compensation for the family," Sharma said.

The police said the incident took place around 11 pm on Saturday in Rohini Sector 20, where a wedding procession had led to congestion on a narrow road. Vikas, driving a DTC bus, got into an argument with a car driver over giving passage.

According to the police, the car driver stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road, prompting the quarrel.

"The car driver called his relatives, who then assaulted Vikas. A bystander, Suraj, who tried to intervene, was also injured. Both men were taken to hospital, where Vikas succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused.

"So far we have arrested one person. Our teams are questioning him to know involvement of other accused in the case. Teams are also checking CCTV cameras to know sequence of the event. Other accused will be arrested soon," said the officer.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of Umesh, the bus conductor.

Four accused have been identified and one of them, Rahul, arrested, the police said.

The incident triggered protests by DTC staff, who briefly blocked Urban Extension Road-II on Sunday with buses, demanding justice and stronger safety provisions.

The DTC Karamchari Ekta Union said drivers face frequent threats on congested routes and sought urgent protection measures.