Delhi: Female cop suspended over delay in FIR in rape case

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) A female investigating officer has been suspended for alleged negligence in probing a rape case reported three days ago in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, an officer said on Wednesday.

The officer allegedly delayed registering an FIR into a rape complaint filed on April 12 at the Malviya Nagar Police Station, he said.

She cited ongoing inquiry and marked the complaint as a 'daily diary' entry, he added.

The policewoman has been accused of failing to follow protocol in handling the sensitive case, the officer said.

The victim's family also alleged that they were made to run from one police office to another under the pretence of an inquiry, during which time, the accused even contacted the victim's family.

The allegations led to a departmental inquiry, and after the charges were substantiated, the officer was recalled from her current post and suspended, the officer said.