Delhi: FIR against AAP MLA for 'assault' on ex-legislator

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against AAP MLA Virender Kadian in connection with an alleged assault on former BJP legislator Surender Singh at a wedding function in Outer North Delhi's Alipur, a senior official said on Thursday.

Kadian, the MLA from Delhi Cantonment, refuted the claim and accused Singh of filing "fake" cases against him.

The incident allegedly took place on April 20 at a farmhouse on Palla Bakhtawarpur Road, where Singh, a two-time former MLA, had gone to attend a wedding, the official said.

An FIR on Singh's complaint was lodged against Kadian at the Alipur police station on Wednesday under sections 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In his statement to police, Singh alleged that Kadian issued threats regarding a case lodged against his son and, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted and abused him in public.

"We have registered a case and are examining the CCTV footage from the venue and statements of other attendees to establish the sequence of events," the official said, adding that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

Kadian rejected the allegation, saying, "I went to attend a wedding where Surender Singh was also present. He was drunk and started abusing me without any reason. I went away from the place without telling him anything. He has a habit of filing fake cases against me." The case against Kadian's son and three of his friends was lodged in November last year for allegedly assaulting a youngster.

Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022. He quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2020 after being denied a poll ticket from his constituency. The AAP had replaced him with Kadian from the seat. PTI SSJ RC