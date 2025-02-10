Delhi: FIR filed against MLA Amanatullah Khan for attack on police team

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar on Monday, an official said.

According to the police, they helped a proclaimed offender, who is an accused of attempt to murder case, escape from custody.

A senior police officer, who requested anonymity, confirmed the matter and said they are in the process of registering an FIR against Amanatullah Khan and his supporters for obstructing public servant from discharging their duties.

The officer said that the incident took place in the Jamia Nagar area when the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police attempted to arrest one Shabaz Khan, who is wanted in an attempted murder case.

The supporters of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan reportedly confronted the police team due to which Shabaz fled from the spot.

According to the police sources, Amanatullah Khan was present at the scene when the attack occurred allowing the accused to flee.

Amantullah Khan defeated BJP's Manish Chaudhary by a margin of 23,639 votes in the Okhla constituency in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls. Khan got 88,392 votes whereas BJP's Chaudhary got 65,304 votes. Khan has won the elections from Okhla for the third consecutive time. PTI BM AS AS