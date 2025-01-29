Delhi: FIR over property fraud up to Rs 200 crore in South Extension

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police filed an FIR regarding alleged forgery, cheating, and conspiracy involving a businessman in relation to the purported fraudulent sale of a prime South Extension property, valued between Rs 150-200 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the FIR registered on January 22, the complaint, Dhruv Jalan, a businessman and Gurugram resident, claimed that the disputed property -- a plot measuring over 2,292 square yards in South Extension Part-I -- was originally allotted to Jalan's grandfather Amar Chand Jalan in 1958.

Jalan claimed that he became the sole and absolute owner of the property through a will executed in his favour in 1997 and a subsequent relinquishment deed signed by the other legal heirs in 2008.

"The complainant alleged that despite his undisputed ownership and uninterrupted possession of the property since 2008, the accused executed a forged sale deed dated January 30, 2025, purporting to transfer the entire property for a consideration of Rs 41 crore -- an amount he described as grossly undervalued," a senior police officer said.

Jalan claimed that the sale deed was based on allegedly fabricated documents, including an agreement to sell and a general power of attorney dated December 7, 2018, purportedly executed by his father and a family-owned company.

He alleged that neither document was ever executed and that the sale deed was forged in criminal conspiracy.

"The complaint further alleged that the sale deed was illegally registered at the Mehrauli sub-registrar office despite the property falling outside its territorial jurisdiction," the officer added.

Jalan also claimed that the accused are habitual offenders involved in similar property frauds and that the disputed sale deed could be used to secure large bank loans by mortgaging the property. PTI SSJ MPL MPL