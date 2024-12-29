Delhi: FIR registered against 4 people for submitting forged online applications for voter registration

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Delhi Police has registered an FIR against four people for allegedly submitting forged online applications for voter registration through Form-6 on Sunday, an official said.

Advertisment

The move comes after the electoral registration officer from Okhla wrote to the SHO of Shaheen Bagh, highlighting four such fraudulent applications.

"These applicants have uploaded using false documents in support of their applications," read the letter.

The letter had four names -- Mohammad Haris, Anu Sharma, Anil Kumar Jain and Mohammad Azizur Rahman.

Advertisment

"It has been found that the aforementioned applicants have attempted to deceive the authorities by tampering with documents, including Aadhar Cards and electricity bills, as proof of identity and residence," read the letter.

Taking cognisance of the letter, the police have filed an FIR against all four individuals. PTI BM AS AS