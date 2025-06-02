Delhi: Fire breaks out at call centre in Chhatarpur; no injuries

New Delhi, June 2 (PTI) A fire broke out in a call centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, prompting authorities to rush four fire tenders, an official said on Monday.

At 8.27 am, a call regarding the fire at a multi-storey building of a call centre was received, the Delhi Fire Services official said.

He added that no injuries have been reported, so far.

"We rushed four fire tenders to the spot," he said, further informing that the fire was brought under control at around 10.45 am.

The cooling operation is underway.